NPP elects Charles Opoku as parliamentary candidate for Assin North by-election

In his acceptance speech ,Charles Opoku pledged to mend the cracks among party members in the constituency to ensure the NPP wins the Assin North Parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-election.

The leadership of the NPP says it is poised to retain the parliamentary seat as the party will begin a campaign in earnest ahead of the by-election.

The Supreme Court has by unanimous decision ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament.

The Court on, Wednesday, 17 May 2023, declared as unconstitutional the election of Mr Gyakye Quayson as MP for Assin North saying he held dual citizenship as at the time he filed to contest the 2020 elections