Charles Opoku polled 397 votes to beat his closest contender, Freeman Amoah-Kyei, who had 136 votes.
NPP elects Charles Opoku as parliamentary candidate for Assin North by-election
Charles Opoku has won the internal election organised by the New Patriotic Party in the Assin North constituency ahead of the by-election scheduled for June 27, 2023.
Recommended articles
In his acceptance speech ,Charles Opoku pledged to mend the cracks among party members in the constituency to ensure the NPP wins the Assin North Parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-election.
The leadership of the NPP says it is poised to retain the parliamentary seat as the party will begin a campaign in earnest ahead of the by-election.
The Supreme Court has by unanimous decision ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament.
The Court on, Wednesday, 17 May 2023, declared as unconstitutional the election of Mr Gyakye Quayson as MP for Assin North saying he held dual citizenship as at the time he filed to contest the 2020 elections
A resident of Assin Bereku in the Central region, Michael Ankomah Nimfa dragged Mr Quayson to the court to restrain him from holding himself as MP after a Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 annulled his election as Assin North MP.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh