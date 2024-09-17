ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NPP executives, supporters throw blows over t-shirts and money in Ashaiman

Evans Annang

Tensions flared in Ashaiman yesterday as New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives and supporters engaged in a physical altercation over the distribution of campaign funds and T-shirts ahead of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s visit.

Fight over party t-shirts
Fight over party t-shirts

The dispute reportedly began during the sharing of campaign resources, with several party members accusing local leaders of hoarding the items.

Recommended articles

The disagreement quickly escalated, leading to a heated confrontation, with punches exchanged among some of the attendees. Party officials intervened to diffuse the situation, but it created a tense atmosphere as preparations for today’s event continued.

Dr. Bawumia’s visit to Ashaiman is part of his broader campaign to consolidate support for the NPP’s 2024 election bid.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has criticised former President John Mahama, calling some of his recent remarks indecent.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Flagbearer
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Flagbearer Pulse Ghana

Speaking during his campaign in the Amasaman constituency on Monday, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that such statements were inappropriate for someone who has held the office of president, urging for more respectful discourse in the political arena.

“You all know that the December polls are between myself and former President Mahama, but we all know, and he also knows, that he will fail, so he gets peeved at the least thing. I have heard that today he insulted pastors, chiefs, imams, and CSOs, saying they are all hypocrites. Have you heard this before?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Bawumia was responding to Mahama’s comments, in which the former president labelled certain Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and religious leaders as hypocrites for failing to criticise the current NPP government.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare

2024 presidential election: 39 Ghanaians pick nomination forms; check out the list

Kofi Akpaloo, LPG founder

Akpaloo vows to win election 2024: 'Forget numerical strength of NPP, NDC'

Dr Kabiru Mahama and Hajia Zuwera Lariba Abudu

Dr. Kabiru Mahama automatically becomes NPP's Walewale PC as MP Lariba gives up

Pius Hardzide

What's wrong with MP helping constituents travel abroad? - Hadzide asks critics