NPP executives, supporters throw blows over t-shirts and money in Ashaiman

The disagreement quickly escalated, leading to a heated confrontation, with punches exchanged among some of the attendees. Party officials intervened to diffuse the situation, but it created a tense atmosphere as preparations for today’s event continued.

Dr. Bawumia’s visit to Ashaiman is part of his broader campaign to consolidate support for the NPP’s 2024 election bid.

Dr. Bawumia calls for a clean campaign

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has criticised former President John Mahama, calling some of his recent remarks indecent.

Speaking during his campaign in the Amasaman constituency on Monday, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that such statements were inappropriate for someone who has held the office of president, urging for more respectful discourse in the political arena.

“You all know that the December polls are between myself and former President Mahama, but we all know, and he also knows, that he will fail, so he gets peeved at the least thing. I have heard that today he insulted pastors, chiefs, imams, and CSOs, saying they are all hypocrites. Have you heard this before?”

