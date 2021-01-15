The ruling settles the contentious issue of which party constitutes majority between the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“The House will accord him the space to do as he stated,” Mr. Bagbin stated after referencing the Fomena MP’s declaration.

NPP MPs, mostly clad in white, burst into jubilation following the Speaker’s ruling on the matter.

The Fomena MP, Andrew Asiamah wrote to the Speaker on Wednesday to officially declare his intention to do business with the NPP.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, the MP said: “I shall, for purposes of transacting business associate with the NPP caucus in the Eighth Parliament”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I do hereby affirm that I shall cooperate and collaborate with the NPP caucus in the Eighth Parliament”, the letter dated January 13 read.

Parliament of Ghana

However, the leader of the NDC caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has chided the President for declaring that he won't work with an independent candidate.

“I have always said that consistency is important in our political discourse, is Nana Addo Dankwa now willing to work with Independent MP?

“What is the position of the NPP General Secretary [John Boadu] now? So corporation and collaboration,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

The President is on record to have said that he was not ready to work with any independent candidate in the lead up to the 2020 general elections.