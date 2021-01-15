This comes after Andrew Amaoko Asiamah was elected as the MP for Fomena constituency after contesting as an independent candidate.

Mr. Asiamah was a member of the NPP in the 7th Parliament but was kicked out of the House by his party following his decision to go independent.

However, the Fomena MP has now become the crown jewel in the 8th Parliament after the NPP and NDC secured 137 seats apiece during the December polls.

MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu,

Earlier this week, Mr. Asiamah wrote to the Speaker communicating his decision to sit with the NPP Caucus in Parliament.

Reacting to this, Mr. Haruna wondered why Akufo-Addo and the NPP have made a U-turn after throwing out the Fomena MP.

“I have always said that consistency is important in our political discourse, is Nana Addo Dankwa now willing to work with Independent MP?

“What is the position of the NPP General Secretary [John Boadu] now? So corporation and collaboration,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

The President is on record to have said that he was not ready to work with any independent candidate in the lead up to the 2020 general elections.

He explained that persons who breakaway from the NPP to contest as independent candidates are disloyal and have no love for the party.

“Anybody who stands as an independent candidate is not a devoted supporter of the NPP, especially when I have called on you and you refused to honour my invitation that means you have no respect for me and I can’t work with people who have no respect for me,” Akufo-Addo said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

But despite winning the 2020 presidential election, the NPP lost many seats in the parliamentary contests.

From leading as the outright Majority during the 7th Parliament, the NPP has since lost its advantage, with the opposition NDC winning most of the seats back.

As it stands, both the NPP and NDC have 137 seats in Parliament while the MP for Fomena Andrew Amaoko Asiamah, who is an independent candidate, occupies the other sole seat left.