According to him, Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been making payments outside the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS).

Addressing party leaders and supporters in the UK on Sunday, 27 October 2019, Mahama said Ken Ofori-Atta and Nana Addo are hiding several things so they can paint a fine picture of the economy.

He alleged that "There are many things that are going on; the economy is painted as being very rosy, various figures are being thrown about just to show that the economy is doing better but there are a lot of things the government is hiding from you.

"They are showing you a better balance sheet because they are mis-classifying a lot of things and hiding things from the budget; they are making payments outside the GIFMIS."

He added that he [Mahama] is on a mission to rescue Ghanaians from the hardships on them.

"I think that Ghanaians are more discerning now…after what we’ve all gone through, any politician who comes dangling promises before you, you’ll look at him twice…or, if any politician comes to you and says, Try me’, you’ll turn and run away.

"And, so, times are not easy but we want to give our people hope, we’re on a rescue mission: to rescue the fate of our people in their democracy and we are starting that with the manifesto we’ll present; it’ll be a very practical manifesto that incorporates their concerns and we'll work together and communicate to Ghanaians every step of the way, the implementation of that manifesto.

"It will be a realistic manifesto to turn things around and start laying the foundation for the transformation of our country’s economy," he added.