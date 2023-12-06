NPP grants Bawumia extension for running mate announcement

Given that December 7, 2023, exactly marks the 12-month countdown to the 2024 elections, Dr. Bawumia, in a pivotal meeting of the NPP's National Executive Council on December 6, requested additional time to deliberate on his choice of a running mate. Mr. Kodua confirmed that the Council has honored this request and anticipates a new date from the flagbearer.

Concurrently, the Council has adjusted the date for constituency primaries involving incumbent MPs. Originally slated for January 20, 2024, the elections will now occur on January 27, 2024. Campaign activities in these constituencies will remain suspended until the approval of the 2024 budget.