He stated that concerns over free speech in Ghana under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have been curtailed.
NPP insulted Mills and accused Mahama of murder but nothing happened — A-Plus
Social Commentator and controversial musician Kwame Obeng Asare popularly known as Kwame A-Plus has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) insulted the late former President John Evans Atta Mills and accused John Mahama of murder but no member was assaulted.
UTV studio invaded
His reactions come after some sixteen irate youths invaded the studios of UTV belonging to the Despite Media Group.
The irate youth delayed the airing of the popular show – United Showbiz – saying A Plus, real name Kwame Obeng Asare, who is a regular pundit on the show, has shown gross disrespect to the NPP by tearing apart on set a letter from the party raising concerns about the show.
According to the youth, the programme has become political.
The leader of the group that invaded the studio on Saturday evening, October 7, 2023, said they want the popular highlife singer, A-Plus, to apologize for his actions on air.
The police intervened and arrested 16 of the thugs.
It later emerged that the thugs were led by the Klottey Korle Youth Organizer of the NPP, under the orders of Ernest Owusu Bempah, a Deputy Director of Communications and other leading figures of the party.
A-Plus reacts
A-Plus speaking on the development blasted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the government stating that he had become a target of the party hooligans despite his contributions to their coming into office.
"There are so many people who said Atta Mills is a thief, when Mills died, John Mahama was accused, in this country called Ghana and NPP people led the conversation that Mills was killed by Mahama.
"The day Mahama's mother died, someone was premiering a Ford expedition scandal, that Mahama took a bribe. He was the president of Ghana and the journalist lived here and went about his business," he said on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, October 14, 2023.
