The program will be attended by President Nana Akufo-Addo and some 120 party executive and other top officials of the NPP.

The event will also be live on various media platforms and also be viewed virtually by thousands of NPP members and supporters across the country and world.

The NPP manifesto document was put together by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and a team of experts.

The party is hopeful the 2020 manifesto would usher them into a resounding victory come December 7.

The NPP manifesto launch was planned by a nine-member committee chaired by adam Oboshie Sai Coffie.

The other members of the planning committee are; Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekufu, Communication Minister, Mr. Sammi Awuku, Organiser of the NPP, Mr. Lord Commey, Evron Hughes, Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah, Collins Nuamah, Madam Kate Gyamfua, Abibata Shanni Mahama, and Robert Kutin Jnr, Regional NPP Chairman.

Meanwhile, the Party has also inaugurated a Parliamentary Candidates Verification Committee, which is mandated to scrutinise and verify all relevant records of the candidates to ensure they met the eligibility requirements enshrined in the 1992 Constitution before it goes ahead to file them with the EC as NPP candidates.

The Committee is being chaired by Mr. Frank Davies, a Lawyer.