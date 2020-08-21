Ghana has several ethnic groups that speak many different languages and dialects but have lived and co-existed happily, peacefully and trustfully for so many years.

Before Akufo-Addo won the 2016 elections, some key members of his party (NPP) and now officials in his Government, served notice that they were going to take back their country when given political power. But Ghanaians never understood what they meant by that.

Lawlessness in the country

Akufo-Addo took over the helm of political power of a peaceful, calm and God fearing Ghana but within a short period of time, pockets of violent incidences began surfacing across the country.

For example, some NPP thugs entered an active District Court in Kumasi, with a sitting Judge in attendance, assaulted the Judge and brought Court proceedings to a halt. Akufo-Addo as the President and who was touted as a renowned Lawyer made no public statements to condemn that unlawful dastardly act perpetrated by his NPP party thugs.

In March 2017, some NPP vigilantes numbering about 200 attacked the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator. No action was taken because they were known Akufo-Addo's thugs.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon bye elections incidence is still very fresh in our minds. The Emile Short Commission of enquiry was set up to investigate the root cause of the violence. The investigation was in the form of public enquiry and was telecast on Ghana TV for all to see. After all the hard work by the renowned Justices, Akufo-Addo threw away the key recommendations of the Emile Short Commission. The thuggery of NPP hoodlums thus continued unabated.

In June 2020, a dishonourable MP and Minister of State shot into a crowd at a voter registration centre in Kasoa. This incident attracted both national and international condemnation.

In all these incidents of lawlessness, Akufo-Addo never makes official public statements to condemn these acts of violence and lawlessness. However any opportunity that Akufo-Addo gets, he rather used it to cast insinuation and rubbishes the general condemnation on these acts of lawlessness by well-meaning Ghanaians.

On 15th July 2020 the notorious Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Abronye DC and others went on rampage in Banda and caused the death of an innocent teacher trainee based on suspicion that he was an NDC supporter. Again, Akufo-Addo never heard about this incident. The lawlessness continues unabated and it's now causing tension, fear and panic in the country.

Wickedness & Selfishness

Akufo-Addo's predecessor (John Dramani Mahama) worked hard to seek funding to build several hospitals and other health facilities scattered across the country. Some of these projects were near completion before John Mahama exited office.

Since health is a very essential aspect of human existence, it just made sense that the various Hospitals and other health facilities that were nearing completion should be completed for use by the masses.

Unfortunately, despite persistent calls from the public for Akufo-Addo to complete the numerous projects they were simply ignored and blatantly refused. For the past 3 years several of these projects have remained in the bush rotting away. Just few of them were slowly being worked upon.

However, when Covid-19 struck, Akufo-Addo was quick to get his appointees that got infected with Covid-19 to seek treatment and care at some of the hospital facilities that he worked on. This means they could have completed many of the hospital projects and opened them for the general public to use.

Does it mean John Mahama's hospitals and health facilities are only fit for use by Akufo-Addo and his NPP officials but same facilities are NOT fit for use by the general Ghanaian public? This is wickedness and selfishness.

Bloated government

When in opposition Akufo-Addo hounded John Mahama with his incessant noise that John Mahama had a bloated Government. He emphasised that when he (Nana Akufo-Addo) was voted into power, he will run a very slim (lean) Government and save the country much cost. His slim Government one would have envisaged at the time, would be far less than what Mahama had. Note that Mahama has about 90 Ministers.

Ghanaians believed Akufo-Addo then. He was voted into power. Today, Akufo-Addo as President has close to 130 Ministers. The difference of 40 Ministers more than the number of ministers in John Mahama government is so staggering.

Is this the confidence that Akufo-Addo had in the Ghanaian electorate? Is this his believe in Ghana? Or it is pure deceit and absurdity? Or is it Presidential impunity?

If Nana Akufo-Addo is given another term as President, your guess will be as good as mine on whether he will continue to disrespect Ghanaians with deception and false promises.

We need to restore Peace, Trust and Service nature of Ghanaians now.

Let's drop and kick-out Akufo Addo, let's drop the Old Man and let's bring back sanity in our beloved country.

