Archibald Ntiri Acquah Gyasi who is a Health Administrator at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital said two accounts will be opened for the constituency, thus Pankrono Enclaves Support Account and Tafo Enclaves Support Account which 25% of his monthly salary will go into each account to support the constituency.

According to him, the fund will help the party to support the youths who want to engage in business and also serve as a scholarship to students in the area.

NPP MP aspirant

He made this known when supporters of the NPP followed him to submit his nomination forms at the Tafo party office on Thursday morning.

He announced that he will set up a finance team known as Old Tafo-Pankrono Finance Team made up of scientists, accountants, research expects to seek funding outside to develop the constituency.

He, therefore, called on delegates within the Tafo Pankrono Constituency to consider his candidature during the primaries and vote for him to bring development to Tafo.