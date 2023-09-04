NPP race: Is Alan Kyerematen withdrawing to go independent?

Close associates to Alan say he is not happy with the way the national executives of the NPP are handling the internal polls, which his camp believes is favouring a particular candidate against the others.

First time contender and vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia took a giant step towards becoming the presidential candidate of the governing party by securing a landslide victory in the special electoral college.

Certified results declared by the Electoral Commission show that Bawumia won 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the total valid votes across the 17 centres, to top the pack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, came second, polling 132 votes (14.3%), followed by Kyerematen, who had a total of 95 votes (10.29%).

Alan, who is a serial contender for the top post after failing on four occasions, is said to be unhappy with his handlers who have always been on the attack against the other camps, a trait political watchers assert partially led to his downfall.