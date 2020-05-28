According to him, the electoral management body only needs to upgrade the voters' register and the IT systems and does not have to discard the current register.

He said, "The register and the IT systems only need an upgrade and not to be discarded entirely."

Speaking to the media at Assin Fosu in the Central Region, the former MP suggested that the EC should open the electoral register for fresh voters to register, remove names of the dead and foreigners and update the existing software to make it more efficient.

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

He also encouraged the EC to replace faulty equipment and acquire new hardware to augment the existing stock and work with the existing systems.

"In the face of the raging coronavirus pandemic and strain on limited resources, there is no need to throw out everything and acquire totally new infrastructure when the present system could be augmented and made capable of performing the task," he noted.

John Boadu, the General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced that the new voters' register will start at the end of June to July ahead of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.

He said the EC and other political parties agreed on using a passport and Ghana card for registration.

"From this meeting, they've said that by the end of June, it is likely for us to start the registration exercise. They’ve slated it for the end of June and very soon per the law 21 days to any national exercise they need to inform us. So the specific date in June will be given to us later," he said.