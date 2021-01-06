The Tamale South NDC MP alleged that the the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), misappropriated the COVID-19 funds secured for the fight against the pandemic.

He hinted that the NDC will investigate whether the COVID-19 fund was used for its purpose.

“We will be investigating COVID-19 and the money they spend on elections instead of spending it on COVID-19 to protect lives and public health,” he said.

He made this comment on the sidelines of the State of the Nation Address in Parliament Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Mr. Haruna noted that, monies meant for the fight of the COVID-19 pandemic were used for political purposes and to solicit votes by the NPP government.

“They didn’t spend the COVID-19 money on public health; they were dishing it around and sharing it to men and women across the country to get votes,” the Minority Leader explained.

Giving his views on Akufo-Addo’s performance from the period 2017-2020, the NDC stalwart said, the President squandered public funds in a way that hurts the country’s democratic process.

“One of the most dangerous things Nana Addo has done to our democracy is the huge dosage of money used in this election going forward that would undermine the integrity of any democratic process,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s 7th Parliament will be dissolved at Midnight today Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

The dissolution is in accordance with Article 113(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Immediately after 12 am, newly elected members of the incoming session of Parliament will convene to elect a Speaker and two deputies in accordance with Articles 95, 96 and 100(2) of the 1992 Constitution after which the elected Speaker will swear members in as lawmakers.

This year’s exercise is unique as both sides of the House are claiming to be in the Majority. The NDC has insisted it will nominate a Speaker while the NPP says it is counting on the independent MP-elect to form the majority.