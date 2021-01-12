Both the NDC and the NPP are claiming to have the majority even though both have 137 seats each.

According to him, the NPP caucus will no longer sit down for the NDC to take them for granted.

The NDC MPs occupied seats on the majority side in parliament ahead of the dissolution of the 7th parliament on January 6, 2020, where the NDC MPs were seen taking the names of the NPP MPs, who initially occupied that side, off the desks.

But speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Annoh Dompreh said the NPP members are not going to be as docile as to be bullied by the NDC MPs again.

He said "We're expecting that there will be an understanding between the two sides; the majority should go to the majority side and the minority to their side; otherwise as a chief whip, I won't sit down for them (NDC) to step on us…if there's still no understanding, we will advise ourselves."