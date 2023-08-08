NPP winning 2024 elections will be tough — Sammi Awuku

Speaking at an NPP Youth Mentorship programme in Accra, Awuku said "In 2024, we have to work times two to win the elections, I'm being brutally frank. In 2016, there was a considerable level of agitation for change, and the very reason why your campaign in 2024 will be different, is that the campaign in opposition is different from a campaign when you are in government.

"If nothing will remind you, what should remind you is that when you are in opposition, you use change, when you are in government, you use continuity."

Between the NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC), power has changed hands every eight years since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1992.

ADVERTISEMENT