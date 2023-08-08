According to him, the NPP has a lot of work to do win convince Ghanaians to vote for the party in 2024 adding that with good communication, it can win the hearts of many Ghanaians.
NPP winning 2024 elections will be tough — Sammi Awuku
Sammi Awuku, the former National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said it will find it difficult for the party to win the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections.
Speaking at an NPP Youth Mentorship programme in Accra, Awuku said "In 2024, we have to work times two to win the elections, I'm being brutally frank. In 2016, there was a considerable level of agitation for change, and the very reason why your campaign in 2024 will be different, is that the campaign in opposition is different from a campaign when you are in government.
"If nothing will remind you, what should remind you is that when you are in opposition, you use change, when you are in government, you use continuity."
Between the NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC), power has changed hands every eight years since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1992.
The NPP ahead of the 2024 election, has set out a target dubbed 'breaking the 8' to break this jinx by retaining power in 2024.
