ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NPP winning 2024 elections will be tough — Sammi Awuku

Emmanuel Tornyi

Sammi Awuku, the former National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said it will find it difficult for the party to win the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections.

Sammi Awuku
Sammi Awuku

According to him, the NPP has a lot of work to do win convince Ghanaians to vote for the party in 2024 adding that with good communication, it can win the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Recommended articles

Speaking at an NPP Youth Mentorship programme in Accra, Awuku said "In 2024, we have to work times two to win the elections, I'm being brutally frank. In 2016, there was a considerable level of agitation for change, and the very reason why your campaign in 2024 will be different, is that the campaign in opposition is different from a campaign when you are in government.

"If nothing will remind you, what should remind you is that when you are in opposition, you use change, when you are in government, you use continuity."

Between the NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC), power has changed hands every eight years since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1992.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NPP ahead of the 2024 election, has set out a target dubbed 'breaking the 8' to break this jinx by retaining power in 2024.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NDC MP Isaac Adongo

Ken Ofori-Atta's mid-year budget review was a 'funeral dirge' — Adongo

Akufo Addo

Never again should we allow NDC to come back to power – Akufo-Addo to NPP members

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo initiates 8,000-unit affordable housing project, cites costly Saglemi project

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

I'll introduce 'One Constituency 10 appointments policy' if I win election 2024 — Bawumia