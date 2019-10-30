The former president is on record to have said he will review the Free SHS policy should the NDC return to power in 2020.

Speaking to some National Democratic Party (NDC) members in the UK, Mahama took a swipe at the President for suggesting he (Mahama) intends to completely abolish the policy.

He said, although his intention is to review the policy, some lawyers understand “review” to mean “abolish”.

Former President John Mahama

“So, we say when we come, we will review the implementation and it is only some lawyer’s understanding that ‘review’ means ‘abolishing’,” Mahama jabbed.

The Free SHS policy was the flagship campaign message of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 elections and it was rolled out in September 2017.

The first batch of the Free SHS policy beneficiaries are currently in second year and will be undertaking the WASSCE next year.

Mahama and the NDC Mahama are strong critics of the Free SHS, holding the view that the policy was not properly implemented.