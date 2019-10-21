She said it's only a 'witch' that will lament of difficult times in Ghana in light of the numerous developmental projects and interventions the government has made since voted into power in 2017.

Speaking to youth members of the NPP in the Ablekuma West Constituency, she said President Akufo-Addo has done immensely well for Ghana.

“If someone complains that since the NPP came he/she has not benefitted anything ask the person if he or she did not hear it raining when he got out and saw it is wet didn’t he see? Is this not witchcraft? When someone is complaining shut the person down”, she stated.

“It is your duty to tell them I know in your house there is someone who is not paying school fees because Nana Akufo-Addo has taken up that responsibility. Let her know you were a hairdresser and ‘dumsor’ was affecting you and what is it you are saying today? Akufo-Addo has come to solve ‘dumsor and you are getting a lot of work to do. You too your ward was attending nursing training and you suffered to cater for his or her upkeep today he/she is benefitting from nursing training allowance”, she told the party youth.

Listing some remarkable achievements by government within a short period to buttress her assertion, the minister described them as unprecedented and challenged the youth of the party to propagate the achievements to avoid further propaganda from its main political opponents.

Among the achievements which need to be trumpeted she said were in relation to promises made included; the digital address system, stabilization of the cedi, national ID card system, restoration of nursing trainee allowances, free Senior High School (SHS) programme and stabilizing our power to boost industrialization among others.