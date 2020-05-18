According to the health expert, people are queuing at the banks and going about their everyday business so it should also be possible for the EC to adhere to the protocols while they prepare and get the country or electorates ready for December 2020 polls.

“People have been going to the bank to withdraw money; it’s the same method. You control the crowd, and in Ghana, if you want to control the crowd it’s very simple,” he said on UTV’s cRITICAL Issues on Saturday, May 16.

“life should go on . . . corona will come, corona will go; there are some countries who have had their elections. If you have the will to do a credible transparent election, you can do it,” he added.

He, however, stated that if people have concerns with getting infected with the virus while registering for a new voters’ register; “then we should not even vote”.