And as part of his party's promise to legalize and regulate Okada should they win, the MP enjoyed the support of the riders in his constituency on his way to submit the forms.

North Tongu MP

Taking to his Facebook page after the filing, the MP said, “I am grateful for the profound solidarity exhibited by Okada riders who led me on an exciting procession through the streets of Mepe, Battor and Aveyime ahead of the formal filing process. Undoubtedly a clear demonstration that former President John Mahama’s pledge to legalize and regulate the Okada business is practical, popular and possible. The NDC People’s Manifesto continues to galvanize many sections of society."

He served notice that despite the recent violent activities of some so-called secessionists in the area “the good people of North Tongu are not intimidated and are determined to actively participate in the Ghanaian democratic experiment.

Ablakwa files

"As I made clear in my remarks, we are resolved to remain loyal to the Ghanaian nation-state as we deepen our contributions in perfecting this union.”