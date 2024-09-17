ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Police fire teargas in clash with NDC supporters in Kumasi, two injured

Evans Annang

Chaos erupted between personnel of the Ghana Police Service and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 'Enough is Enough' demonstration against the Electoral Commission of Ghana in Kumasi.

NDC supporters clash with Police
NDC supporters clash with Police

According to reports, this incident led to the Police fearing teargas to dispel the supporters of the opposition party.

Recommended articles

The protest, organised by the NDC, escalated into violence when tensions flared between the demonstrators and the police. Although the exact cause of the confrontation remains unclear, one protester sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Additionally, a police officer was assaulted by protesters, while another sought refuge in a nearby house after being attacked.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest is currently taking place at the approved routes across all 16 regions of Ghana.

The party has raised serious doubts about the credibility of the register, which they argue could compromise the integrity of the December 7 elections.

NDC Chairman, Asiedu Nketia
NDC Chairman, Asiedu Nketia Pulse Ghana

Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the party's Director of Elections in a Facebook post claims that the current register is "unfit for purpose" and calls for a forensic audit or thorough parliamentary investigation to address what he describes as "incurably defective" anomalies.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the party, a forensic audit is essential to ensure a fair and credible electoral process, and to address any public concerns about the accuracy of the voter's register.

The flagbearer of the party John Mahama stated that the event would be peaceful, urging participants to refrain from any acts of violence.

“This is a peaceful demonstration. It is not a violent demonstration. It is a peaceful demonstration. And so if you know you cannot be peaceful, don’t come. We want only the people of peace to join us,” he said.

Key figures within the NDC, including the party’s flagbearer and former President John Dramani Mahama, have pointed to numerous issues within the voter register.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Benjamin Bano-Bio

EC Director was brought from Ashanti region to rig for NPP — Bawah Mogtari

NDC supporters clash with Police

Police fire teargas in clash with NDC supporters in Kumasi, two injured

Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare

2024 presidential election: 39 Ghanaians pick nomination forms; check out the list

Kofi Akpaloo, LPG founder

Akpaloo vows to win election 2024: 'Forget numerical strength of NPP, NDC'