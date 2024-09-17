Police fire teargas in clash with NDC supporters in Kumasi, two injured

The protest, organised by the NDC, escalated into violence when tensions flared between the demonstrators and the police. Although the exact cause of the confrontation remains unclear, one protester sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Additionally, a police officer was assaulted by protesters, while another sought refuge in a nearby house after being attacked.

The 'Enough is Enough' demonstration

The protest is currently taking place at the approved routes across all 16 regions of Ghana.

The party has raised serious doubts about the credibility of the register, which they argue could compromise the integrity of the December 7 elections.

Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the party's Director of Elections in a Facebook post claims that the current register is "unfit for purpose" and calls for a forensic audit or thorough parliamentary investigation to address what he describes as "incurably defective" anomalies.

According to the party, a forensic audit is essential to ensure a fair and credible electoral process, and to address any public concerns about the accuracy of the voter's register.

The flagbearer of the party John Mahama stated that the event would be peaceful, urging participants to refrain from any acts of violence.

“This is a peaceful demonstration. It is not a violent demonstration. It is a peaceful demonstration. And so if you know you cannot be peaceful, don’t come. We want only the people of peace to join us,” he said.