EC Director was brought from Ashanti region to rig for NPP — Bawah Mogtari

The NDC raised concerns when it was furnished with the provisional voters register, stating there were a lot of discrepancies, including bloating of the electoral role in some of the polling stations, which it said formed parts of the EC’s attempts to rig the December 7 polls to favour the NPP.

Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, therefore, called for a nationwide protest during a campaign rally.

The party is also calling for a forensic audit of the register, which it said will enhance the credibility of the upcoming general elections.

The Service also reassured the public that the police were fully equipped to provide security throughout the demonstration during a press conference on Monday, September 16, 2024.

NDC's issue with the 2024 voters' register

The party claims that serious discrepancies exist between the 2024 Provisional Voter Register provided to them and the one employed by EC officials during the recent Voter Register Exhibition exercise.

Key figures within the NDC, including the party’s flagbearer and former President John Dramani Mahama, have pointed to numerous issues within the voter register.

These issues reportedly include the inclusion of deceased persons, instances of multiple registrations, illegal voter transfers, and unnotified changes in polling stations, among others.

In an interview with Metro TV on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Dr Omane Boamah, the NDC's Director of Elections and ICT, voiced his astonishment at the number of anomalies discovered in the 2024 Provisional Voter Register.