Politicians start new projects only to amass wealth and rob Ghana – Bishop Samuel Mensah

According to him, projects started and abandoned by the government need to be completed before a new project starts.
Bishop Samuel N. Mensah, the President of the Full Gospel Church International, has accused politicians of causing financial loss to the state.
He believes the only reason politicians refuse to complete existing projects is their desire to rob the country by beginning new projects.
"We need to promote a government of continuity, a government of continuity is about continuing from where the previous government left off and do not start a new project.
"We have a lot of uncompleted projects dotted all along with the country with the taxpayer's money," he said on Accra-based Class FM.
Both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been accused of abandoning major projects the government started before leaving power.
Bishop Samuel Mensah speaking on the abandoned projects mentioned the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital as an example where the government has stated that it will pull down the health facility after it was abandoned for over forty years.
"Look at the sad story of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where an eight storey-building of the maternity block has been there for forty-something years and it now has to be pulled down.
"Look at the amount of money we put in it. It's all a matter of irresponsible leadership that we seem to be experiencing for many years in our national lives.
"So let us have a government of continuity where a government will continue with what he inherited," Bishop Mensah noted.
Stating some projects started in the previous administrations, he said "There are lots of estate buildings that have been put up by Kufuor around Dawhenya, Kpone area, it is still left there uncompleted. Even in this present government that [Kufuor belongs] it hasn't been completed."
"These politicians love to start new projects because that is the only way they can amass some wealth, that's the only way they can rob the country, that's the only way they can steal from the national purse so they will abandon a project and start one for themselves, so let us promote a government of continuity," he said.
