Politicians start new projects only to amass wealth and rob Ghana – Bishop Samuel Mensah

"Look at the amount of money we put in it. It's all a matter of irresponsible leadership that we seem to be experiencing for many years in our national lives.

"So let us have a government of continuity where a government will continue with what he inherited," Bishop Mensah noted.

Stating some projects started in the previous administrations, he said "There are lots of estate buildings that have been put up by Kufuor around Dawhenya, Kpone area, it is still left there uncompleted. Even in this present government that [Kufuor belongs] it hasn't been completed."