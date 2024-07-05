Posters of NAPO’s brother pops up as his replacement for Manhyia South MP

ADVERTISEMENT
Evans Annang

The race to succeed Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South has begun, following his confirmation as the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Thursday, July 4, officially endorsed Dr Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as ‘NAPO’ as the running mate.

Just a day after NAPO’s confirmation, posters of Nana Owusu Afriyie Prempeh, the Manhyia South Constituency Treasurer and biological brother of Dr. Opoku Prempeh, have emerged, indicating his interest in contesting the seat.

After the acceptance of NAPO by the National Executives Council (NEC), President Akufo-Addo, expressed his excitement about the ticket, describing Dr. Bawumia and Dr. Opoku Prempeh as an “excellent pairing”.

Speaking to journalists after the confirmation, President Akufo-Addo said, “National Council has endorsed the nomination of Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh to be the running mate of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“The NPP has an excellent ticket and we’re going to win with this ticket on 7th December 2024, that’s the news. The feeling is good, they make a very good pair, and they are going to win.”

During a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, July 4, 2024, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong highlighted Dr. Opoku Prempeh's track record of achievements.

Frimpong also pointed out that the Manhyia South Member of Parliament possesses the qualities needed to enhance the party's ticket and increase their chances of victory in the upcoming election.

He stated that Dr. Opoku Prempeh is recognised for his incorruptibility and his bold stances on issues that benefit the nation.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

