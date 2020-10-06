He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary is fond of making allegations without proof.

The Member of Parliament for Adenta urged him to provide Ghanaians with the evidence else he should shut up.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, he said: “If Aseidu Nketia has any evidence he should produce it in public, for the public to judge him and also forward it to the security agency for them to act upon it, otherwise he should keep his mouth shut on matters to do with what is happening in the Volta Region."

"Because nobody in the region will thank him for what is happening, nobody in the Volta Region for sowing confusion. Nobody will thank him for trying to create a mess out of their peaceful existence. Nobody in the region is excited with his interference.”

He added that the NPP does not have or associate with any vigilante groups, advising that the NDC should rather disband their vigilante group “Hawks”.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, during an interview with Neat FM alleged that government is plotting to turn the Volta region into a ‘war zone’ ahead of the December 7 polls.

He added that he has first-hand evidence to prove his allegations, as weapons have been distributed to some vigilante groups.