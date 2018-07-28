news

Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, was approached by the Akufo-Addo administration to become the new chairperson of the Electoral Commission, it has been reported.

However, the offer was "diplomatically" turned down by the academician, who failed in her bid to become a judge at the International Criminal Court, the Herald newspaper has reported.

According to the newspaper known to very critical of the government, the President was racing against time after waiting and hoping the revered lawyer will change her mind and accept the EC top job, according to the newspaper.

The revered lawyer, the newspaper gathered from friends and associate, explained that she wanted to retire quietly from public life and concentrate on writing books to enhance the frontiers of the legal education in Ghana.

Before Jean Mensa was named as Madam Charlotte Osei replacement last week, myjoyonline.com had reported that Professor Mensa-Bonsu was likely to be named the next EC chairperson.

The President is said to have consulted Ghana's most successful Electoral Commissioner Afari Gyan and leading statesmen before settling on the law professor, according to the report.

On Monday, July 23, 2018, the Presidency announced the nomination of the Executive Director of the IEA, Jean Mensa, as the new Chairperson of EC.

Other persons nominated for appointment by President Akufo-Addo to the Commission included; Samuel Tettey for the Deputy Chairperson, Dr. Eric Asare Bossman also as a Deputy Chairperson and Adwoa Asuama Abrefa as a Member of Commission.