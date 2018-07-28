Pulse.com.gh logo
Council of State approves Jean Mensa as EC chair


Jean Mensa replaces Charlotte Osei, who was ousted after she was found guilty of procurement breaches.

  Published:
President Nana Akufo-Addo's nominee for the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, has been approved by the Council of State, despite opposition from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Samuel Tettey — Deputy Chairperson, Dr. Eric Asare Bossman — Deputy Chairperson and Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa — Member of the Commission, were also approved by the Council.

The Council of State's confirmation of the president's nominees was first reported by Accra-based Starr FM.

The NDC had strongly criticised President Akufo-Addo’s decision to nominate Jean Mensa as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mrs. Jean Mensah is unfit to be EC Chair, the party said, insisting she has strong ties with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The approval of the president's nominees is expected to pave the way for their swearing in ahead of December's referendum on the creation of new regions and next year's assembly elections.

Mrs Osei is credited with organising one of the best general elections held in Ghana.

