A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court gave the order Thursday, June 4, 2020, during the hearing of a suit by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) challenging the upcoming compilation of new voters register by the EC.

The court was presided over by the Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah.

The NDC said the majority of Ghanaians will be disenfranchised if the EC insists on using only the Ghana card and a valid passport as requirements for the new register.

According to the party, about two million of the country's population own a voters ID – a number which includes children not eligible to vote.

It added that some Ghanaians have also not registered for the National Identification Card and others who have registered are yet to receive their cards.

The NDC accused EC of trying to rig the 2020 elections by using the Ghana card as a requirement for registering when compiling the new voters' register.