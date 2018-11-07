Ras Mubarak needs a psychiatric examination - Abronye DC jabs

news

First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Brong Ahafo Region, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has chided Ras Mubarak for his 'populist' move of riding a bicycle to Parliament yesterday.

He said the Kumbungu MP's move is a disgrace and lacks any sense.

Ras Mubarak had threatened to ride a bicycle to Parliament henceforth due to the high cost of fuel.

"Doing a 17km bicycle ride to Parliament from tomorrow as a way of highlighting the increasing cost of fuel and harsh economy under the NPP gov't. Life is tough for ordinary Ghanaians,” Mr. Mubarak posted on Facebook.

“Fuel prices keep going up. Prices of commodities keep going up and there seems to be no end in sight in respect of the suffering that ordinary Ghanaians who do not have free fuel and free vehicles maintained by the state,” he said.

However, Abronye DC thinks Mubarak is playing to the gallery with his antics and also the Nana Akufo-Addo government is performing very well.

“Ras Mubarak needs a psychiatric examination. His own party member [Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah] ones said ‘if you think the price of fuel is high park your car and use a bicycle’. So if he’s ready to park his car to ride a bicycle then he is mentally sick, he is mad,” he said.

He also noted that Ghanaians faced more difficulties during Mahama’s administration than the incumbent – hence, Ras Mubarak's claims are just baseless.



“NDC caused the country a lot and that is what the President is fixing now,” Abronye said.