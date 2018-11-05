Prosecute your 'corrupt' officials first - EOCO tells gov't

news

The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO), wants the Attorney General to prosecute their own officials found corrupt in government.

According to the Eastern regional Director of EOCO, Fred Dzeny, the ruling governments must be ready and willing to prosecute their own corrupt officials before they prosecute political opponents.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM at a youth programme held in Koforidua by the National Youth Authority to mark African Youth Day under the theme "Raising Youth Voices against Corruption", he said, "The ruling government should be ready first and foremost to prosecute their own when the slightest incident of corruption is raised against the ruling government then they can also get the guts to prosecute the opposition.

"When you look at the corruption cases in Ghana, it is not just people who are corrupt, the public servants, civil servants they are all corrupt. When you look at it, it is the Chief Directors who prepare contract documents and other things so if we are blaming the Politicians, it is not right, it is the public servants generally."

However, some foot soldiers of the NPP are demanding the dismissal of Attorney General for failing to put corrupt officials who served in the erstwhile NDC government behind bars.

The footsoldiers under the name 'Coalition of NPP Footsoldiers Against Corruption' argued that the failure of Ms. Gloria Akuffo to prosecute appointees under former president John Mahama smacks of incompetence on her part, the reason she should be shown the exit.