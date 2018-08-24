Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Rawlings punches Bagbin over 'blind man, stammerer' comments


Recklessness Rawlings punches Bagbin over 'blind man, stammerer' comments

Alban Babgin has fired salvos again, accusing Mahama of appointing unqualified individuals to head sensitive positions during his tenure.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, has taken swipe at  Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin over utterances which have the tendency to negatively affect the unity and cohesion of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Alban Babgin has fired salvos again, accusing Mahama of appointing unqualified individuals to head sensitive positions during his tenure.

He specifically mentioned colleague MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, and Dr Edward Omane Boamah, as some people who were not fit to be selected for ministerial positions.

READ MORE: Mahama will win by 85% - Ablakwa predicts

He told NDC delegates in the Volta Region last week that Okudzeto-Ablakwa, then Deputy Education Minister in charge of Tertiary, had ‘problems’ before he got his certificate from the university while Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah was a ‘stammerer,’ who should not have been the Communications Minister.

"We had very good materials in our last government but the placement was wrong. Look at my son-in-law Ablakwa -brilliant handsome young man but he had problems before he got his certificate at Legon. You recall they almost rusticated him" Bagbin fired.

He said "after he came to do his national service in Parliament and joined politics, he was made a Deputy Minister for Education in charge of Tertiary. (So for) the lecturers, what are you telling them? Some of these decisions affected us a lot."

play

 

Bagbin described Dr Omane Boamah as "an intelligent young man" but said his appointment was misplaced.

"I learnt from tradition that it’s not the chief that speaks, it’s the linguist and so when you are a leader, you must have a very good linguist," he said.

The Nadowli Kaleo MP in the Upper West region added that "when Prof (Atta Mills) was in power, Haruna Iddrisu was our linguist in charge of communications, when my brother [Mahama] came to power, he substituted him for Dr Omane Boamah, who is a natural stammerer."

READ MORE: Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahama

But Rawlings said comments by Alban Bagbin were unacceptable and contrary to the values and principles of the party.

He emphasized that the ongoing intra party democratic processes taking place are meant to further deepen the democratic credentials of the party and indicated that the National Executive Committee of the Party will have to ensure the full application of the rules and regulations governing campaign utterances and electioneering.

He stated that "Such utterances have the tendency to negatively affect the unity and cohesion of the party."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

NDC Presidential Race: Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahama NDC Presidential Race Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahama
Revelations: Mahama cut ties with Stan Dogbe after error-ridden brochure - NDC MP Revelations Mahama cut ties with Stan Dogbe after error-ridden brochure - NDC MP
Agenda 2020: Here are all the 94 NDC MPs who have endorsed Mahama Agenda 2020 Here are all the 94 NDC MPs who have endorsed Mahama
Politics: Dr Busia to be honoured on 40th anniversary of death Politics Dr Busia to be honoured on 40th anniversary of death
Temporal: EC suspends replacement of voter ID cards Temporal EC suspends replacement of voter ID cards
Treasonable Comments: Kennedy Agyapong in 2012 vs Koku Anyidoho in 2018 Treasonable Comments Kennedy Agyapong in 2012 vs Koku Anyidoho in 2018

Recommended Videos

Election 2020: Mahama to contest NDC flag bearer position Election 2020 Mahama to contest NDC flag bearer position
Politics: Making a blind man minister caused NDC's defeat - Alban Bagbin Politics Making a blind man minister caused NDC's defeat - Alban Bagbin
Politics: Making Ablakwa a deputy education minister cost NDC – Bagbin Politics Making Ablakwa a deputy education minister cost NDC – Bagbin



Top Articles

1 Agenda 2020 Mahama visits Rawlingsbullet
2 Inter-Party Advisory Committee NDC boycotts IPAC meetingbullet
3 Rest in Peace Former Ashanti Regional Minister diesbullet
4 NDC Presidential Race Mahama to declare presidential ambition...bullet
5 Bow Out Otiko Djaba rejects Ambassadorial role; retires from...bullet
6 NDC Race ‘Blind’ Danaa was unfit to be Chieftaincy Minister –...bullet
7 Incendiary Comments Treason charges against Koku Anyidoho...bullet
8 Election 2020 Mahama picks 2020 NDC presidential forms [Video]bullet
9 Resignation Ken Agyapong 'understands' Otiko Djaba’s...bullet
10 Predictions Nana Addo won't win election 2020 on a...bullet

Related Articles

Revelations Mahama cut ties with Stan Dogbe after error-ridden brochure - NDC MP
NDC Presidential Race Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahama
Agenda 2020 Here are all the 94 NDC MPs who have endorsed Mahama
Politics Dr Busia to be honoured on 40th anniversary of death
Temporal EC suspends replacement of voter ID cards
Election 2020 Mahama picks 2020 NDC presidential forms [Video]
EC Chair Asiedu Nketia fires ‘incompetent’ Jean Mensa after late IPAC meeting invitation
Agenda 2020 Mahama visits Rawlings
Revelations Nana Addo is under pressure to fire me from NPP - Kennedy Agyapong
Afari Gyan ‘Political parties now believe elections are won at polling stations’

Top Videos

1 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
4 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
9 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
10 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Revelations Nana Addo is under pressure to fire me from NPP - Kennedy Agyapong
Afari Gyan ‘Political parties now believe elections are won at polling stations’
Asiedu Nketia fires ‘incompetent’ Jean Mensah after late IPAC meeting invitation
EC Chair Asiedu Nketia fires ‘incompetent’ Jean Mensa after late IPAC meeting invitation
Otiko Djaba
Bow Out Otiko Djaba rejecting Nana Addo's job exposes weak govt - Ablakwa