The acclamation will take place today in Accra to prepare the party for the 2020 general elections.

According to a statement by the Party’s General Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, said the former First Lady was chosen out of three aspirants.

Nana Konadu, who is the wife of Jerry Rawlings formed the party in 2012 after her disqualification to contest for the flagbearer position of the NDC.

Today will be the first time the former President will speak on the NDP platform even though he has been supportive of his wife since the party was formed.

In the 2016 elections, EC disqualified 13 Presidential aspirants including NDP candidate Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings for the December Polls.

Chairperson of the Commission, Charlotte Osei said the disqualified aspirants did not meet the criteria for filing as presidential candidates.

Jerry John Rawlings

The rejected political parties are; Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), United Progressive Party (UPP), Reformed Patriotic Democrats (RPD), Progressive People’s Party (PPP), and the Great Consolidated People’s Party (GCPP).

The rest include; United Front Party (UFP), All People’s Congress (APC), National Democratic Party (NDP), and the Independent People’s Party (IPP).