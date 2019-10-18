According to the Eastern Regional Secretary of the party, the NDP holds the magic wand to turn around Ghana’s fortunes.

Gideon Amoasi Ampah said the party hopes to break the political duopoly enjoyed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He appealed to Ghanaians to trust in the NDP to deliver the country from its current economic woes.

Nana Konadu's NDP are confident of winning the 2020 elections

“Our intention is not to sabotage any individual, government or political party but to contribute to the democratic shaping of Ghana’s development, especially the well-being of the citizens,” Mr. Ampah said.

“The party’s goal is to offer Ghanaians the best solutions to addressing the various economic challenges that have derailed Ghana’s development agenda, all we as-is for Ghanaians to trust us we can do magic.”

The NDP was founded by former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings in November 2012.

The party broke away from the opposition NDC following disagreements.