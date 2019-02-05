He said the country has not done enough to prevent violence perpetrated by agents of the leading political forces in Ghana.

He made this known after visiting the 37 Military Hospital on Monday to visit a victim of the La Bawaleshie shooting incident last Thursday in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency..

According to him, "By our actions and omissions, especially after 2008 we contributed immensely to laying the bed we now find ourselves in."

"We are not doing enough to contain and prevent the use of violence from without but also from within our own," he said.

At least seven people sustained gunshot wounds and have been rushed to the hospital when some unknown gunmen invaded the Bawleshie residence of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwasi Delali Berempong.

Some of the victims are said to have sustained injuries at the neck, arm and back.

The gunmen, believed to be members of Invisible Forces, a political vigilante group, shot sporadically, leaving residents to run for their lives.

The masked gunmen allegedly appeared in military uniform and started shooting at the scores of people who had gathered at Brempong's residence.