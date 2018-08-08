Pulse.com.gh logo
Sack I.C Quaye - NPP Chairman to Akufo-Addo


The tension between Samba and Quaye started after some 200 party supporters billed to be sponsored to Mecca this year failed to embark on the spiritual journey.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mohammed Baatiima Samba has called on President Akufo-Addo to sack the Chairman of the Hajj Board, Sheikh I.C Quaye.

He said Sheikh has failed as the boss of the Hajj Board and he deserves to be booted out.

“I have actually lost confidence in the Hajj board especially Sheikh and Farouk. They are causing a lot of mess and disaster in the Hajj board. I thought your Excellency put them there to deliver, to serve the people in Ghana, especially Muslim community but they have failed totally. In fact, I’m highly disappointed,” the chairman slammed the Hajj board on Tamale-based Diamond FM.

READ ALSO: Hajj pilgrims to pay GHC 15,000 - I.C Quaye

The party chairman said the supporters could not travel after the Hajj board chair refused to issue and endorse their travel documents and also stopped a private airline hired to convey the supporters from Tamale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

NPP Northern Regional Chairman play

NPP Northern Regional Chairman

 

Reports indicate that Samba promised the NPP supporters the trip to Saudi Arabia as one of his main campaign promises during his campaign against former NPP Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu.

The chairman said in four separate meetings with IC Quaye, he presented the idea to him and sought for his assistance. According to Samba, he told the Hajj board chairman in those meetings that he needed travel documents to facilitate the movement of about 200 party supporters that he had made provisions for to be airlifted to Mecca.

READ ALSO: Zoomlion Donates to Chief Imam and others towards Eid Ul-Fitr celebration

“He told me that my brother, I will not give you if you want we wait when the vice president come. He told me that he would never ever give me any service because I connived and condoned with Malik and that Arab man to take his work from him. So I said if you won’t give the 200, give me 100, he denied me. If you cannot give the 100 give me 50, he denied me… Sheikh denied me anything”, Samba said.

