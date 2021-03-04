According to him, the decision of the NDC members on the committee to allow Minister-Designate for National Security, Mr. Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister-Designate for Interior, Ambrose Dery and Minister-Designate for Defense, Dominic Nitiwul to sail through was for "the long term collective good” of the party.

MyNewsGh.com reported Sam George as saying this in response to a post on social media by a frustrated grassroots person Akugri Rashid who was reechoing the concern of the NDC’s Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

He said on Accra-based Asempa Fm on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that the NDC felt betrayed by its members of parliament especially the leadership.

“People are appalled and dissatisfied with the decision because the MPs have endorsed Nitiwul who led the institution to terrorise citizens in our strongholds. It does not send the right signal to the NDC, especially in the Volta Region who were treated as second-class citizens under the guise of fighting COVID. I’m struggling to come to terms as to why our representation in Parliament will take such a decision. It has far-reaching effects on the people they are leading,” Sammy Gyamfi is quoted as having said.

He added that the development in parliament “goes against everything our rank-and-file have voted and toiled for.”

But reacting to Akugri Rashid on social media, Sam George wrote: “I understand your pain and maybe anger. Trust me, I do. However, as a true party foot soldier, I still have complete absolute trust in the Parliamentary Leadership. I respect and value their decisions on the Appointments Committee and believe it is for the long-term collective good of the Party and Country. Let’s forge ahead, together. One love Comrade.”