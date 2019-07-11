She said she may be going back to contest the Jomoro seat, which she formerly occupied.

She stated that this will give her the chance to serve the CPP again.

Samia who constested as a Presidential aspirant for the Nkrumahist party but defeated by Ivor Greenstreet said she was in touch with her people at Jomoro was certain on running for the seat in 2020 in the parliamentary race.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Samia said "I am always in touch with my people and I will continue to go back and I believe we can do very good work for the people of Jomoro", adding that her desire to serve the CPP is alive hence her decision to avail herself gain for elections in the Jomoro constituency.

In 2012 general elections, Samia Nkrumah was defeated by the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Commander Francis Anaman, a retired Officer of the Ghana Airforce in the Jomoro contest.

The Jomoro seat has been occupied by the National Democratic Party (NDC) since 1992 until Samia Nkrumah captured it from the party after beating the NDC candidate, the Lee Ocran in 2008.