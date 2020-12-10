However, despite his opposition to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer John Mahama, Samini has congratulated them for their conduct during and after the elections.

He said John Mahama has ensured that Ghana has been peaceful during and after the elections.

The "My Own" hitmaker also commended Ghanaians for coming out on top once again to set an example for Africans during elections.

Extending his congratulations to Nana Addo who was declared the winner of the presidential race, the 'Kpoyaka' singer said " big up yourself President-Elect, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo," speaking Twi, he added that " kpoyaka, you've done it all".

"Big up yourself, His Excellency Ex-President Mr Mahama for also making it peaceful and making it calm. Big yourself, the opposition party, big up yourself NPP, big up NDC, this peace wouldn't have been possible without all of you working together," he added.

