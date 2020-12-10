"To the security services, who ensured the peace and safety of the process, Ghana will forever be in your debt. Your role has been invaluable in preserving law and order," he said.

Though the election was greeted with violence in some parts of the country, the security managed to calm the situation.

For instance, two people were confirmed dead at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital while an unspecified number of people are also said to have sustained gunshot wounds following a shooting incident at the Techiman South constituency.

The deceased, whose names are yet to be revealed, were hit by stray bullets when the police and military officers deployed to ensure law and order fired several warning shots to control the crowd following the announcement of the parliamentary election results.

There had been tension brewing at the collation centre following a disagreement in the outcome of the parliamentary results.

Supporters of the NPP and the NDC hit the streets of Techiman to celebrate even when the EC had not declared the winner of the contest.

The misunderstanding ensued over the results when it was declared that the NPP's Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah had won against Christopher Beyere of the NDC.

Both candidates had earlier declared themselves winners.

Following the firing of shots, two people who got seriously injured were rushed in an ambulance to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

And in the Odododiodioo constituency, two persons were confirmed dead after a gunfight and clashes.

Nana Addo in his thank-you speech to Ghanaians after securing a second term in office condemned the violence.

He said "I condemn in no uncertain terms the isolated incidents of post-electoral violence in Odododiodio and Techiman that led to a few regrettable deaths. May their souls rest in peace. We must work to avoid the repetition of such events in the future."

"Let us continue to conduct ourselves with decorum, and maintain the peace and stability of the nation, which is the envy of many around the world.

"To the Ghanaian people, I say that the work ahead is to advance further the peace, progress, and prosperity of our nation for all, and that is my solemn pledge to each one of you," he added.