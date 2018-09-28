Sefa-Kayi scores NPP government 40% after 20 months in office

news

Host of Peace FM‘s Kokrokoo morning show, Kwame Sefa-Kayi has scored the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government 40% following it’s first 20 months in office.

The award-winning journalist believes there are a lot more than the government could have done, but said there is still room for improvement.

Speaking on Joy FM‘s Personality Profile with host Lexis Bill, Mr. Sefa-Kayi said although 20 months is too early a period to use to judge, it is obvious that the government has been overwhelmed by its own promises.

He stated that he would score the Nana Addo government just four marks on a scale of one to ten, adding that one area that he has been less impressed with is communication.

“It does not lie in my mouth to say that government has bitten more than it can chew. There were so many promises it is obvious that you cannot judge them fully in 18 months but it is obvious that they are overwhelmed a bit by things around them,” Mr. Sefa-Kayi remarked.

Touching on some of the policies implemented by the current government, the radio presenter lauded President Akufo-Addo‘s resolve to implement the Free SHS Programme.

According to him, the time is right to implement the policy despite its numerous challenges.

“It would come with its challenges but if you don’t do it now you will never do it again. As we go along let’s correct the challenges…if you don’t educate us, we are going to have major challenges going forward,” he said, adding that the implementation of the policy was a bold move by the government.

Mr. Sefa-Kayi was, however, quick to suggest that it would have been better for government to focus all attention on the Free SHS policy and its Planting for Food and Jobs as its flagship policies.

This, he said, is necessary because it will impossible for the NPP to implement all of its campaign promises with four years.

“At the end of the day, what will go to education and health will be allocated there but you cannot have a salad of all programmes because it is not realistic to do them…if you are voted out so be it you would have made your mark,” he added.