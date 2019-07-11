"2020 is possible only when we follow the vision angel Gabriel gave me. I call on all faithful NDC members from all parts of Ghana and the world to rise up and support me now," he said.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Segbene Xenodzi said he had a vision on May 2, 2019, after prayer and fasting on mountain YOGAGA (at Akuse junction in the Eastern Region) where Angel Gabriel visited him and told him that God said he must lead the NDC in Ashaiman Constituency into the 2020 parliamentary elections. This when happens, God will automatically guarantee a victory for His Excellency former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC as a whole.

"If I Segbene does not lead the people of Ashaiman into the 2020 elections as Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC, the Party will lose the 2020 General Presidential elections according to Archangel Gabriel".

“All the prophesies God sent Archangel Gabriel to tell me have all come to pass since 2007 including that of late President John Evans Atta Mills and the then Barack Obama which came to pass in the 2008 presidential elections in the United States of America .

Again, I had a vision that the then Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills will win the 2008 Presidential Elections in Ghana but the election will be held in three fold. History has it that Prof. J.E.A Mills won in an elections that had to go into a second round

spanning through into a third round in the Tain Constituency. He however failed to go for second term even though he was largely endorsed as the flag bearer at the Sunyani Congress, a decision God did not approve of. Here again I prophesied about that and the prophecy was fulfilled”.

Segbene Xenodzi said he was directed by Angel Gabriel again to walk bear footed for five months throughout five regions (i.e. Central, Volta, Eastern, Western and the Greater Accra Region) as a sacrifice to take away the shame of a civil war that was supposed to have started in Ghana as a result of the 2008 presidential elections, and also the prevention of assassination on President Barack Obama for him to serve two terms, which all came to pass.

Talking about what he intends to do for the people of Ashaiman as their parliamentarian, Segbene Xenodzi says the people of Ashaiman will experience incorruptible leadership when he is given the opportunity to represent them in parliament come 2021 and beyond.

Touching on the issue of sanitation he said there is an external way of bringing to the fore people's attention to issues.

There is the need to use education and sensitization to create that external awareness to whip up the interests of the people to properly understand the problem and also mobilizing them, to make them part of the solution process.

Lobbying for the right projects and policies for his constituents, youth transformation, nurturing the potentials of young people within the constituency.

Everyone has a potential to change his environment and for that matter the world, so we must not allow the world to change the small we have as a people but we should use the potentials we have within us to change the world, for that matter our nation. The problem is our inability to unleash the potentials within us.

He argued that the people of Ashaiman needed Unity to be able to develop. This he attributed to the principle of the number one and zero standing for man and woman, therefore if the people of Ashaiman have a united front they can overcome all the socio-economic developmental problems that they have been confronted with over the past years.

He added by saying his leadership will be based on five fundamental Pillars of transformation, unity, meritocracy, pragmatism, honesty and sustainability

On his preparations so far, Segbene Xenodzi has focused on meeting delegates and also social media with particular attention on WhatsApp platforms as channels of spreading the message/vision. He has also reached out to all personal contacts for their support as well.

Touching on JM & the NDC’s role, he said he was sure John Mahama is a God fearing man and does believe in the power of the Holy Spirit. So he had no doubt that he will support him. However, he cautioned the NDC to believe in all his revelations, since unbelief is the reason many have failed. If the NDC, is really bent on winning 2020, they must believe in Segbene’s message.

He again called on all members of the NDC to try and transform the party in their own little. way.

According to him, Segbene Xenodzi whose name “Segbene” Meaning hear God’s Voice, was announced by Angel Gabriel before he was born. He hails from Klikor Agbozome in the Ketu South Constituency of the Volta Region. He is by profession, a Journalist, marketing consultant and a Ghanaian Jewish Rabbi. Single at age thirty-six and a father of three, He used to publish the Ghanaian decree Newspaper and the SEGBENE Newspaper with registration number NMC-C139/10/1334

Segbene Xenodzi said God has sent him to transform Africa as a whole. Little Segbene as young as when he was just five(5) years told his father, when he reaches the age of forty(40) years, many African Countries would be spending same currency and there would be happiness.

This prophecy is yet to be fulfilled with Ecowas working on issueing a single currency next year, but Segbene would be forty(40) years in the year 2023.