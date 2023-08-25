Show me love and vote massively for me – Dr. Afriyie Akoto to NPP delegates

Dr. Akoto said now is the time for the kingmakers of the party to show him some love after having done so much to the progress of the party.

“I am appealing to you, the super delegates, to vote for me. When you vote for me, I have envisioned two things to do; one for the party and the other for the country. All of us are aware of what happened in the 2016 general elections. In the Presidential, our then candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo beat the then incumbent President John Mahama with over 900,000 votes. But when we went to the 2020 general elections when everyone was expecting a wider margin between these two presidential candidates, the over 900,000 votes was cut down to a little over 500,000. We nearly lost the parliamentary majority seats. We are now pegged at 137 with the Independent Parliamentary candidate, Amoako Asiamah, declaring to do business with the NPP for us to become the Majority Group," he noted.

Pulse Ghana

He added “these happenings tell us that all was not well largely because our grassroots were abandoned. When you talk to them, almost everyone is complaining. This makes breaking the eight-year governance cycle very difficult, hence, my decision to contest for the flagbearer position to turn things around. So, I am appealing to you once again to show me some love and vote massively for me. I will ensure to work hard to reform the party for all to enjoy," he underscored.

He said both women and the youth will play leading roles in his government when elected to lead the NPP and subsequently as President of the Republic of Ghana.

He reminded them of his vision to the party and the country and noted that he has the wherewithal to revive the UP tradition and ensure its growth, where the sufferings of its activists will be no more.