He said he is the right man to lead the party to a historic victory in the 2024 general elections.
Show me love and vote massively for me – Dr. Afriyie Akoto to NPP delegates
Dr. Afriyie Akoto, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appealed to delegates of the party to vote for him in the special delegates poll this weekend.
Dr. Akoto said now is the time for the kingmakers of the party to show him some love after having done so much to the progress of the party.
“I am appealing to you, the super delegates, to vote for me. When you vote for me, I have envisioned two things to do; one for the party and the other for the country. All of us are aware of what happened in the 2016 general elections. In the Presidential, our then candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo beat the then incumbent President John Mahama with over 900,000 votes. But when we went to the 2020 general elections when everyone was expecting a wider margin between these two presidential candidates, the over 900,000 votes was cut down to a little over 500,000. We nearly lost the parliamentary majority seats. We are now pegged at 137 with the Independent Parliamentary candidate, Amoako Asiamah, declaring to do business with the NPP for us to become the Majority Group," he noted.
He added “these happenings tell us that all was not well largely because our grassroots were abandoned. When you talk to them, almost everyone is complaining. This makes breaking the eight-year governance cycle very difficult, hence, my decision to contest for the flagbearer position to turn things around. So, I am appealing to you once again to show me some love and vote massively for me. I will ensure to work hard to reform the party for all to enjoy," he underscored.
He said both women and the youth will play leading roles in his government when elected to lead the NPP and subsequently as President of the Republic of Ghana.
He reminded them of his vision to the party and the country and noted that he has the wherewithal to revive the UP tradition and ensure its growth, where the sufferings of its activists will be no more.
According to the former two-term Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, his vision of establishing commercial businesses to generate revenue to finance activities of the party at all levels while creating job opportunities for the unemployed stands tall among the ten candidates vying for the flagbearer position of the party since it is sustainable and attainable.
