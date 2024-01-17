Speaking at a press conference during a courtesy call on traditional leaders in Dodowa, the MP, who also serves as the deputy minority chief whip on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in parliament, shared her insights based on her experience as a minister of state.
Sod-cutting in election year is a scam - Ada MP says on 'authority' as former minister
The Member of Parliament for Ada in the Greater Accra Region, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, has stirred controversy with her recent disclosure that sod-cutting for development projects during an election year is a mere scam to manipulate Ghanaian voters.
Cudjoe-Ghansah, a former Minister of State in charge of Social and Allied Institutions during the John Dramani Mahama-led NDC government, claimed, "I have been a minister of state before and I have been in the office of the president before, and I am telling them on authority that any government cutting sod in an election year that it is exiting is a scammer."
The MP specifically pointed fingers at the current Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, alleging that they have engaged in last-minute sod-cutting exercises in the region to sway voters ahead of the December 7, 2024 elections. She warned residents of Dodowa not to be deceived by what she considers a ploy by the government to secure votes.
Cudjoe-Ghansah's remarks have ignited a wave of reactions, with many accusing her of hypocrisy. Critics argue that her emphatic comment on "authority" suggests that the NDC government, in which she served as a minister, might have employed similar tactics during election years. Some members of the public have accused the MP of "shooting herself in the foot" by inadvertently acknowledging potential scams carried out by the NDC government.
As the political discourse intensifies leading up to the 2024 elections, Cudjoe-Ghansah's revelation adds fuel to the ongoing debates surrounding the credibility of government initiatives and raises questions about the motivations behind development projects announced during election seasons.
The controversy has sparked discussions among political circles, with citizens eagerly awaiting responses from both the ruling NPP and the opposition NDC. As the allegations and counterarguments unfold, it remains to be seen how this revelation will impact the political landscape and public perception in the run-up to the crucial December elections.
