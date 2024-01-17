Sod-cutting in election year is a scam - Ada MP says on 'authority' as former minister

Cudjoe-Ghansah, a former Minister of State in charge of Social and Allied Institutions during the John Dramani Mahama-led NDC government, claimed, "I have been a minister of state before and I have been in the office of the president before, and I am telling them on authority that any government cutting sod in an election year that it is exiting is a scammer."

The MP specifically pointed fingers at the current Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, alleging that they have engaged in last-minute sod-cutting exercises in the region to sway voters ahead of the December 7, 2024 elections. She warned residents of Dodowa not to be deceived by what she considers a ploy by the government to secure votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cudjoe-Ghansah's remarks have ignited a wave of reactions, with many accusing her of hypocrisy. Critics argue that her emphatic comment on "authority" suggests that the NDC government, in which she served as a minister, might have employed similar tactics during election years. Some members of the public have accused the MP of "shooting herself in the foot" by inadvertently acknowledging potential scams carried out by the NDC government.

As the political discourse intensifies leading up to the 2024 elections, Cudjoe-Ghansah's revelation adds fuel to the ongoing debates surrounding the credibility of government initiatives and raises questions about the motivations behind development projects announced during election seasons.