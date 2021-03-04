The two respondents in the petition, the Electoral Commission and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo filed their closing addresses in conformity with the Supreme Court order for all the parties to simultaneously file written addresses on or before Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Mahama, who was the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the disputed elections, had brought the case to the Supreme court praying it to set aside a declaration of the results made by the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, on Wednesday, December 9.

He prayed the Supreme Court to declare the results of the elections as "unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever."

He also prayed the Court to enjoin the EC to re-run the elections between him and Nana Addo.

During the hearing of the case, there have been arguments when Mahama filed a motion to subpoena Jean Mensa to mount the witness box to testify on the conduct of the general elections.

But the Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 16, 2020, ruled that the petitioner cannot reopen his case.

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah quoted several authorities to buttress the court's position on why Mahama cannot reopen the case.

He said: "A mere filing of a witness statement is not an election to testify...We accordingly refuse that application".