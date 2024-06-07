ADVERTISEMENT
Suspect remanded for stabbing NPP MP Hawa Koomson's son

Kojo Emmanuel

An Accra High Court has remanded Usman Haruna, the suspect accused of stabbing Ato Koomson, son of Awutu Senya East MP Mavis Hawa Koomson.

The incident occurred during a scuffle at the Electoral Commission (EC) office in Ofaakor near Kasoa in the Central Region.

The court remanded Haruna on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Police arrested him following the disturbance at dawn on Sunday, June 2, 2024, around 5 a.m, before the day's activities at the EC office began, which led to Koomson's stabbing.

Haruna is scheduled to reappear before the court on June 19, 2024.

Reports indicated that Ato Koomson was in critical condition when he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses stated that the dispute arose when supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) clashed over the placement of residents in the queue for the ongoing voter ID card transfer and replacement exercise.

The disagreement, which started around 4:00 a.m., was about who had the right to sit on a particular chair in the queue, as both parties typically reserve spots for their members by placing chairs.

Koomson arrived at the registration center about 45 minutes after the altercation began and reportedly approached the NDC organiser in an attempt to resolve the issue.

However, another alleged NDC member verbally abused him.

King Adawu, an NPP member who also sustained a minor cut, stated that the alleged NDC member pulled out a knife during the exchange and stabbed Ato Koomson in the chest.

