Suspect remanded for stabbing NPP MP Hawa Koomson's son

The court remanded Haruna on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Police arrested him following the disturbance at dawn on Sunday, June 2, 2024, around 5 a.m, before the day's activities at the EC office began, which led to Koomson's stabbing.

Haruna is scheduled to reappear before the court on June 19, 2024.

Reports indicated that Ato Koomson was in critical condition when he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses stated that the dispute arose when supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) clashed over the placement of residents in the queue for the ongoing voter ID card transfer and replacement exercise.

Pulse Ghana

The disagreement, which started around 4:00 a.m., was about who had the right to sit on a particular chair in the queue, as both parties typically reserve spots for their members by placing chairs.

Koomson arrived at the registration center about 45 minutes after the altercation began and reportedly approached the NDC organiser in an attempt to resolve the issue.

However, another alleged NDC member verbally abused him.

