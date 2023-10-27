There's no coup in Ghana because the army has been politicised — Kofi Amoabeng

According to him, successive governments, especially the current administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have managed to politicise all state institutions including the armed forces.

"One of the biggest changes we have in this country is that, when parties come to power, especially this government, they politicise all the institutions. It is a very dangerous thing to do, and that is why we have not been progressing.

"If you put your own people as heads, it is either they don’t know what to do or they are qualified, but they are used as stooges, so even though you know what to do, you dare not do it; you do what we say you should do because we put you there.

ADVERTISEMENT

"…the only good thing that has come out of it is that there is no coup. No coup because the army has been politicised and therefore the heads are NPP. And in the army now, which is very sad, soldiers are polarized politically," he stated.

He said when he was in the army, personnel were forbidden from engaging in politics, but now it has become normal.

"When I was in the army, religion and politics were the two things we never discussed. Because you were there for the state,” he added.

Earlier, the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, disclosed that a number of individuals in academia, civil society organizations (CSOs), and the media are propagating false narratives in support of a coup or military rule in Ghana.