ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Too much pain and suffering in Ghana; doctors, nurses leaving – Duncan-Williams

Evans Annang

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, has lamented the poor economic conditions currently prevailing in Ghana.

Founder and leader of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams
Founder and leader of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

He highlighted that Ghanaians are in a state of despair, warning of severe consequences if these issues are not addressed.

Recommended articles

Pointing to the alarming trend of healthcare professionals leaving the country in search of better opportunities abroad, the Archbishop underscored the urgency for effective measures to address the root causes of these hardships.

“There is too much pain and suffering in this country. All our doctors and nurses are leaving this country. And we just pray that things will be well handled and managed with transparency and fairness so that we will not end up being refugees in any other country," he stated.

"Because without proper fairness, honesty, and transparency, things may fall out of hand. And may I say this, that nobody should think that the Ghanaian is very gentle, I don’t like trouble human being, It is not true.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasized that without proper fairness, honesty, and transparency, things might fall out of hand. He also dispelled the notion that Ghanaians are inherently passive, suggesting that the current hardships could lead to unrest.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams ece-auto-gen

In a meeting with John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and members of the Christian Ecumenical Council in Accra, Archbishop Duncan-Williams also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace to prevent violence during the upcoming elections.

In addition to advocating for peace, the Archbishop stressed the need for concerted efforts to ensure socioeconomic stability and well-being, thereby mitigating the risk of Ghanaians being compelled to seek refuge in foreign countries due to internal strife.

Former President John Dramani Mahama urged the church, as the moral voice of society, to speak out on issues surrounding the 2024 electoral process.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed concerns over several matters related to the Ejisu by-election and the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, calling on the church to address these issues.

The NDC flagbearer emphasized the need for the church to advocate for neutrality and ensure a free and fair election. He underscored the critical role the church plays in upholding democratic principles and promoting justice within the electoral framework.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Bawumia and the clergy

I’m confident and comfortable in getting close to Christians – Bawumia

John Mahama

2024 Elections: Mahama asks church leaders to speak up against bias at the EC

Nana Addo with Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

Nana Addo asked Kissi Agyebeng to resign but he refused — Martin Kpebu

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

GH¢177m nursing trainee allowance: Bawumia is a certified liar — Joyce Bawah