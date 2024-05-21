Too much pain and suffering in Ghana; doctors, nurses leaving – Duncan-Williams

Pointing to the alarming trend of healthcare professionals leaving the country in search of better opportunities abroad, the Archbishop underscored the urgency for effective measures to address the root causes of these hardships.

“There is too much pain and suffering in this country. All our doctors and nurses are leaving this country. And we just pray that things will be well handled and managed with transparency and fairness so that we will not end up being refugees in any other country," he stated.

"Because without proper fairness, honesty, and transparency, things may fall out of hand. And may I say this, that nobody should think that the Ghanaian is very gentle, I don’t like trouble human being, It is not true.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasized that without proper fairness, honesty, and transparency, things might fall out of hand. He also dispelled the notion that Ghanaians are inherently passive, suggesting that the current hardships could lead to unrest.

ece-auto-gen

In a meeting with John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and members of the Christian Ecumenical Council in Accra, Archbishop Duncan-Williams also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace to prevent violence during the upcoming elections.

In addition to advocating for peace, the Archbishop stressed the need for concerted efforts to ensure socioeconomic stability and well-being, thereby mitigating the risk of Ghanaians being compelled to seek refuge in foreign countries due to internal strife.

Former President John Dramani Mahama urged the church, as the moral voice of society, to speak out on issues surrounding the 2024 electoral process.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed concerns over several matters related to the Ejisu by-election and the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, calling on the church to address these issues.