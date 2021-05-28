Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, he said "I don't think that Twene Jonas is normal, I think he is suffering from a mental problem so he should go for a checkup.

"We need to turn the face of our politics into developmental issues. We need to turn it away from insults, filthy language, and unproductive and unhelpful things. We need to redefine politics in the country. Things must change and the time is now."

Fast forward, Twene Jonas panned the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after a speech where he exposed government officials who asked him to stick to the script during a Regional Consultative Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining in the Ashanti Region.

He said Otumfuo has failed Ghanaians because he failed to mention those involved in galamsey in his region.

Otumfuo, in his speech, asked chiefs who are into galamsey to refrain from the menace.

Tweneboah Jonas, popularly known as Twene Jonas, after getting the opportunity to travel to the United States, started filming himself to talk about his daily life compared to his homeland, Ghana.