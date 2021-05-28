According to him, such actions do nothing for the image of the country's budding democracy.
The Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa South, Kofi Okyere-Agyekum has said social media activist, Twene Jonas has a mental problem hence he should stop insulting Ghanaian leaders.
According to him, such actions do nothing for the image of the country's budding democracy.
Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, he said "I don't think that Twene Jonas is normal, I think he is suffering from a mental problem so he should go for a checkup.
"We need to turn the face of our politics into developmental issues. We need to turn it away from insults, filthy language, and unproductive and unhelpful things. We need to redefine politics in the country. Things must change and the time is now."
Fast forward, Twene Jonas panned the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after a speech where he exposed government officials who asked him to stick to the script during a Regional Consultative Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining in the Ashanti Region.
He said Otumfuo has failed Ghanaians because he failed to mention those involved in galamsey in his region.
Otumfuo, in his speech, asked chiefs who are into galamsey to refrain from the menace.
Tweneboah Jonas, popularly known as Twene Jonas, after getting the opportunity to travel to the United States, started filming himself to talk about his daily life compared to his homeland, Ghana.
He has since talked about topical issues where he lambasts leaders in Ghana for failing the youth because the system is working where he is compared to Ghana.
