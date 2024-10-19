UTAG strike: NPP influenced ‘rebel’ members - Prof. Gyampo alleges

However, some members opposed the strike action and have filed a petition for the national leadership to suspend the strike action.

Speaking in an interview on TV3’s KeyPoints, on Saturday, October 19, 2024, Professor Gyampo alleged that the ‘rebel’ members of UTAG opposing the strike action are being influenced by some big wigs in the NPP.

He asserted that some NPP big wigs have made calls to sway UTAG members not to join the strike.

According to him, the Union is fighting for a national interest with their stance on galamsey and would not back down on their strike action.

“You can do all sort of things to break the front of Organised Labour, not UTAG. You can go to hell, we are still on strike,” he said.