ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

UTAG strike: NPP influenced ‘rebel’ members - Prof. Gyampo alleges

Sammy Danso Eghan

National Secretary of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), and Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) claiming that the party has influenced some UTAG members not to proceed on strike.

Professor-Ransford-Gyampo
Professor-Ransford-Gyampo

As part of the concerns raised by people, organisations, and pressure groups to get the government to put a ban on illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, UTAG members voted to declare industrial action in favour of a national ban on mining in forest reserves, farmlands, and rivers on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

Recommended articles

However, some members opposed the strike action and have filed a petition for the national leadership to suspend the strike action.

Speaking in an interview on TV3’s KeyPoints, on Saturday, October 19, 2024, Professor Gyampo alleged that the ‘rebel’ members of UTAG opposing the strike action are being influenced by some big wigs in the NPP.

He asserted that some NPP big wigs have made calls to sway UTAG members not to join the strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the Union is fighting for a national interest with their stance on galamsey and would not back down on their strike action.

You can do all sort of things to break the front of Organised Labour, not UTAG. You can go to hell, we are still on strike,” he said.

Prof. Gyampo further expressed concerns about how the current government is not tolerant about dissenting views from labour unions and citizens.

Sammy Danso Eghan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mahama and Akufo-Addo

You'll hear my stance on Free SHS when you stop sleeping - Mahama replies Akufo-Addo

MP Bolga East Constituency, Dr. Dominic Akritinga Ayine

We'll reverse E-Levy now that NDC is the majority in Parliament – Dr Ayine

Professor-Ransford-Gyampo

UTAG strike: NPP influenced ‘rebel’ members - Prof. Gyampo alleges

Cynthia Morrison and Manasseh Azure

'This does not look good for our democracy' - Manasseh Azure on Cynthia Morrison’s injunction