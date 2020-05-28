He said the COVID-19 pandemic should not stop anyone from moving forward in life and questioned why Ghanaians are scared of the virus.

His comments come at the back of the Electoral Commission (EC) announcing that it will start compiling the new voters' register for the 2020 general elections from June to July despite a fightback from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The EC had suspended the start of the compilation due to the coronavirus.

The EC said it will observe all necessary health protocols in the process.

The latest decision is backed by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) whiles the NDC said it will use all legitimate means to ensure it doesn't happen.

Kofi Akpaloo speaking on the development said the nation must learn to move on with life even in the wake of the pandemic.

He said "The fact that cases are rising doesn’t mean we are dying...If you have taken time to look at the number of times accidents on our roads have taken most of our people away, then you will not be talking about COVID-19 because one accident can take away about 30 people or 40 people and from March to this time, how many people have passed away because of COVID-19? Only 34".

"If you go in there and then you check properly, you'll see that most of them, they had their own ailments, so, please, me, I’m not here to be afraid of COVID-19. COVID-19 should not stop me and should not stop you from moving forward in life.

"I mean, why are we scared? That is why the EC is promising that they are going to make sure we follow the social-distancing protocols," he added.