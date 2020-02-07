He has expressed disappointment at the government at the way it is governing the country and the fight against illegal mining known as galamsey.

The vociferous politician speaking on NET 2 TV is furious over how the fight against galamsey has been crippled by some big shots of the NPP.

Reacting to the over 500 missing excavators seized which led to the arrest of the suspended Central Regional Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Horace Ekow Ewusi, Kennedy Agyapong said he [Ekow Ewusi] is not the only NPP executive involved in galamsey.

He said "It's very disturbing. Ekow Ewusi is not the only culprit; most of the big men are offenders as well. They should bow down their heads in shame.

"I dare the bigwigs. They should stay away. All the plans of Akufo-Addo are being rendered fruitless when it comes to galamsey. You seize somebody's excavator and hand it over to your sons. How can you even talk about Mahama and the Airbus saga?"

An audio recording surfaced online with the voice of Ekow Ewusi and the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng in the recording is heard allegedly agreeing to the request of his party folks; the green light to engage in galamsey.

"...Did you tell me that you are done forming the team? We talked about the framework...we all know that the party needs money...I told you that Chairman Wontumi has some concession so go there and inspect the place...but after the meeting, you told me that you are done with everything and your guys have started working..." Prof.Frimpong-Boateng is heard on the recording.

Kennedy Agyapong insisted that Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng is one of the NPP big shots opposing the efforts of Nana Addo in the fight against galamsey.

He said "Yesterday, I met the minister of defence and he told me there are two states of the military. His is the Operation Vanguard, and Frimpong Boateng has GalamStop soldiers. When the GalamStop soldiers arrest offenders, Ekow Ewusi then comes with a truck."

"I told them [the delegates] this man will collapse our party. I tried to convince them but they wouldn’t listen. Even when Hon. Asiama and Chairman Kutin took him on, they went and destroyed party regional office because the guy is an expert in deception. He bought things for them and they defended him. You sold your conscience for money. Can’t you make money for yourselves? It is not only galamsey, he [Ewusi] holds auction license… What kind of rubbish is this?" the MP asked.

"You sit there as party executives and ministers; you travel and see how neat waterbodies are yet ours are destroyed because you sold your conscience. Why? A lot of the party people are not innocent. The Bodwease chairman Charles is one of them. Don’t you have consciousness? Nobody is bold to talk about it. I am bold to talk about it. If he dares me, I will expose him," he fumed.

"If you voted for Ewusi, you are part of the problem he has created for this party. We suspended him and you vandalized party property to protest. Who is this guy? How long has he been a member of this party? Such a very mad person collapsing our party," he added.

Watch the video below: